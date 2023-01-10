Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The European Union recently approved a plan to tax imports according to the amount of carbon emitted in their production. This carbon border adjustment mechanism could be a big advance in the fight against global warming. But it will need more work, and not just from EU policymakers, to succeed as intended.

The basic idea makes sense. Since 2005, the EU has used a trading system to curb carbon emissions. This requires heavy emitters to buy allowances, and their price sets an implicit tax on carbon — currently around €80 ($86) a ton. Producers outside Europe don’t have to pay this penalty and may face little or no regulation imposing comparable costs. This gives their exports to Europe, especially of products such as steel and cement, a competitive advantage.

The border tax is meant to offset both the unfair advantage and the associated risk of “carbon leakage” as production shifts to less stringent jurisdictions. The policy might also encourage other governments to strengthen their own efforts to cut emissions.

There are two main problems. First, although the tax, once phased in, will keep EU-made goods competitive in the domestic market, it doesn’t help EU producers defray their higher costs in foreign markets. Officials are therefore debating whether “rebates” might be required for the bloc’s exporters — subsidies that would probably be illegal under the rules of the World Trade Organization. Legality aside, it seems less than ideal to give emissions a pass so long as they’re attributed to exports rather than to domestic production or consumption.

Second, suppliers of goods to Europe won’t take this new initiative lying down. Governments will argue that the border tax unfairly penalizes their exports. The US has already lodged a complaint. Developing countries will see it as an effort to force them, not help them, to follow Europe’s lead on emissions. They’ll have a point.

In practice, these complaints will lead to ad hoc accommodations — and here lies the biggest economic risk. The EU could judge the US to be regulating emissions in such a way as to replicate Europe’s implicit tax, thus meriting an exemption. Deals will doubtless be struck with less powerful trading partners on a case-by-case basis. The world will take another stride toward managed trade.

Europe’s border tax threatens to become an additional pressure on a creaking economic order. Liberal trade is already under assault from a revival of protectionist sentiment in many rich countries — not least the US — and from the shocks to global commerce caused by the pandemic, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and the hardening of geopolitical rivalries. The intentions behind the border tax are good, and the underlying logic correct, but the measure will come at a heavy price if it worsens this economic splintering.

The best way to guard against this is to make genuinely global coordination the priority. Step by step, as much trade as possible should be brought under the terms of a multilateral carbon-price system.

The anomalies and frictions that the border tax might cause all arise from the fact that governments have failed to get their climate-change goals into better alignment. If governments everywhere imposed the same explicit or implicit tax on carbon, border adjustments would be unnecessary. This simple-seeming ideal might be unattainable for now. It should be the goal nonetheless, and faster progress toward it is not too much to demand.

The best place to start is stronger efforts to assess carbon-abatement policies based on a common approach. The emissions intensity of any given stream of production needs to be measured accurately, using agreed data and transparent methods. If a country’s carbon competitiveness can be measured dispassionately, there’ll be less scope for accusations of bad faith or ulterior motives when a border tax is imposed. As countries then converge on a worldwide carbon price, the need for border adjustments will diminish.

With the right kind of follow-up, Europe’s new carbon tax can be a valuable move in this direction.

