For much of the past decade, US bond investors lamented the ultra-low yields on government securities. Now, the highest inflation in 40 years has put the “income” back in “fixed income” as returns have plummeted the most on record and yields have surged. What investors need to decide now is whether jumping back into the beleaguered asset class is a timely move or an invitation to catch a falling knife.

Caution is pervading and for good reason. Traders who thought Treasury yields had topped out last month, with two-year notes yielding around 2.78%, are seeing them take another run at those highs, and the 10-year note once again cracked 3% this week. Investors in Wednesday’s 10-year Treasury bond reopening — the highest-yielding since 2018 — offered tepid demand. They submitted bids for 2.41 times the amount offered, which was below the average of 2.5 times in the past six reopenings. Fixed-income funds have experienced broad outflows throughout the year. Jim Vogel, an analyst at FHN Financial, wrote that the auction went off “with a distinct lack of enthusiasm” that echoed another auction earlier this week.

Markets are still trying to sort out just how high the Federal Reserve is willing to push the federal funds rate as it tries to prevent inflation from becoming entrenched in the US economy, and the focus has turned to the consumer price index report scheduled to be released Friday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg project that consumer prices rose 8.2% in May from the month a year earlier, still close to the highest since the 1980s. Inflation may well have peaked, but the downward slope isn’t nearly steep enough to put the central bank at ease.Optimists see signs of cooling in prices of large goods such as furniture, appliances and cars, but pessimists worry that goods have simply passed the inflationary baton to the services sector of the economy. The crosscurrents can be dizzying for investors and economists, who broadly agree that the Fed will raise interest rates through the summer but start to diverge sharply as to what they think the central bank will do come autumn, when the economy may have slowed significantly. With inflation running as high as it is, bonds that yield 2.5% to 3% may still seem like meager compensation. Those coupon payments will probably buy fewer groceries next year than they do today.

On the other hand, no one expects inflation to remain this high forever, which can make it attractive to buy and hold long-term bonds. Exchange-traded fund investors started to wade back into intermediate and long-dated US government bond funds in early May when it looked as if yields had peaked, but they appear to have backed off recently as it became less clear that the yields had topped out.

The debate isn’t about whether inflation will remain above 8% for the foreseeable future but how fast it will come down and whether the economy is primed for future spikes. Supply chains remain somewhat snarled, but they have improved. Energy prices are running high, but they never stay elevated forever.

That doesn’t necessarily mean short-term bond yields are heading back below the 0.5% level that pervaded in the decade after the financial crisis. There are longer-run opposing forces, too, with prognosticators worrying that the war in Ukraine and the pandemic supply chain experience are among a confluence of factors that will reverse globalization, prompting developed market countries to produce potentially costlier goods closer to home. Others predict that the clean-energy transition will mean higher costs — at least initially as society invests in the new commodities and infrastructure.

Still, interest rates have been on a clear downward trajectory for decades — even centuries, according to economic historians — and history would suggest that they will settle in much lower than they are today. For long-term buy-and-hold investors, long-dated bonds may be an investment worth making. It’s mostly a question of whether other investors have the confidence to risk a gash or two.

