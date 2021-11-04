The Soviet Union’s fate — accompanied by revolutions, wars, hyperinflation and chaos — is one that today’s communist leadership in Beijing is desperate to avoid. At the same time, officials would like to see a similar transformation take place in their own economy: away from the debt-fueled construction spending that characterized late European communism and the past decade in China, and toward a more sustainable model, driven by consumers and mass prosperity. The problem is how to get there without the instability that accompanied the fall of the eastern bloc.