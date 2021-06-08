Along with speed and the greater ease of serving more customers simultaneously, CDNs are better placed to deliver content such as high-resolution video without disruption. They can also divert traffic to different servers if demand is high or there’s a sudden spike, allowing websites to keep going when they’re under strain. On the other hand, they are costly, do not have servers everywhere and, as evidenced by this latest episode, mean that companies are putting the fate of their websites in the hands of an outside party.