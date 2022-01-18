There is, however, a problem with this narrative of victimhood. In an alternate reality, oil and gas companies are neutral entities merely supplying demand, whether it goes up or down. In the reality that you and I call reality, oil and gas companies have lobbied assiduously to ensure that nothing — not even potentially catastrophic climate change — affects that demand. Exxon may no longer be the company of Lee Raymond, the formidable former CEO who aggressively opposed the very idea of climate change linked to the burning of fossil fuels. But we are still living with the political legacy. And last year’s video-gate scandal, wherein Exxon lobbyists were caught saying several quiet parts out loud, rather suggested the company hadn’t quite gotten out of the business of making sure society’s “need for” its products remains needful. (Exxon said their comments were inaccurate and inconsistent with its commitments.)