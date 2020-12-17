In seeking causation, one thing to remember is that Engine No. 1’s letter, while aimed ultimately at overhauling Exxon’s energy-transition strategy, focused primarily on a problem that resonates more readily with investors: capital allocation and the incentives underlying it.
It’s an issue that’s been dogging Exxon (and the industry); analyst Doug Terreson at Evercore ISI has proselytized the message of aligning c-suite bonuses better with financial performance for years. Activists such as Kimmeridge Energy Management Co. have pushed it with various frackers recently. Engine No. 1’s small size and sustainability angle make it easy to dismiss the chances of its campaign actually succeeding. On the other hand, Exxon seems to be responding already on the environmental front.
Maybe that chart is nothing; maybe it’s just the oil price; maybe folks are getting excited at the prospect of an Exxon push into renewables (er, no). Another explanation: Even if the activists are small, they’re tapping into angst about strategic direction, management choices and board oversight — and raising the possibility of change.
(1) Fun fact: That was Exxon’s market cap alone just over two years ago.
