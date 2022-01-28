All of that means that coal demand is likely to grow nearly 3% from 2019 to 2024, reaching an all-time high of 8,031 million tons, according to the IEA. The forecast is far more pessimistic than the three scenarios the agency mapped last year for future energy demand.(1) One saw demand roughly flat from 2019 to 2024; the two others pointed to consumption falling. Using the IEA numbers, the world would need to reduce coal demand by more than 20% from 2019 to 2024 to be on a trajectory compatible with the agency’s goal of net-zero by 2050. For now, the world is heading in the opposite direction.