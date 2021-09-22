Which would be very bad news, because the status quo isn’t working. Excessive costs for health care and construction are still weighing the economy down, exacerbating the housing shortage and crippling the health insurance system. Climate change is starting to unleash its effects, and decarbonization is not proceeding quickly enough. Inequality and social unrest remain at high levels. And the U.S. doesn’t yet appear to be recovering the competitive ground it lost to China over the past 20 years. Doing nothing, and muddling along with a slightly modified version of the status quo, is simply not an option; the U.S. needs a new FDR, not another four or 10 or 20 years of the same old, same old.