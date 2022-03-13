The news last week was again dominated by the images wrought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has spurred a humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe. Many are concerned about food shortages in Africa and other nations dependent on the region’s production of wheat and other grains. The U.S., U.K. and other nations have stopped buying Russian oil products, sending the price of crude and energy prices higher.

Almost all commodities have become very expensive in a short period of time. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index is up 27% this year. West Texas Intermediate crude reached $130.50 barrel on May 7 before ending the week at $109.33. Global food prices are at a record high, according to the United Nations, and are likely headed even higher. Wheat prices are up about 44% this year, while corn and soybeans have surged more than 25%. Consumers are having a harder time keeping up, with wage increases falling short of the rise in inflation rates.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

So how do central banks respond? When the war in Ukraine began, rates traders considered that perhaps policy makers might not tighten policy as much as first anticipated. But they’ve abandoned such notions, especially after the European Central Bank sounded a hawkish tone last week by saying it plans to end its pandemic-era bond purchase program early. The message from central bankers is that they are more concerned about repeating their mistakes of the 1970s and letting inflation fester than torpedoing the economy.

Yields on 2-year U.S. Treasury notes climbed to almost 1.75% on Friday, to the highest since 2019 and reversing the declines seen in late February and the first few days of March. Inflation expectations as measured by the bond market in the next two, five and 10 years surged to the highest in decades. The latest University of Michigan sentiment survey released Friday showed that U.S. consumers expect inflation to rise 5.4% over the next 12 months, the highest reading since 1981.

More analysts have started forecast a greater likelihood of the Fed raising its target for the federal funds rate beyond where they thought was likely in this economic cycle. Morgan Stanley now sees six 25-basis-point rate increase this year, followed by four in 2023 to end that year at 2.625%, according to a research note issued on Friday by the firm’s economists led by Ellen Zentner. Bank of America Corp. strategist Savita Subramanian noted that her firm is still looking for seven rate increases this year, the same as before the Ukraine war. “What’s important to remember is that seven rate hikes doesn’t even get us to a neutral rate,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview last week. “We’re still at a super low, relatively accommodative level for short rates.” Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has shifted her tone, with her expectations for “very uncomfortably high” inflation to persist for at least the next year. Just months ago, she was still calling the rapid price increases transitory.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And yet, despite the expected Fed actions, the yield curve as seen in the gap between 2-year and 10-year Treasury rates, has narrowed but hasn’t inverted, which would be a sure sign by traders that they expect a recession. Perhaps this is because the exodus out of credit looks to be controlled, tied more to the outlook for higher interest rates than a rapid deterioration in the credit quality of borrowers. Investment-grade rate corporate bonds have lost almost 8% this year, outpacing the 5.6% drop in junk bonds, according to Bloomberg bond indexes.

Many investors believe that six or seven rate hikes in 2022 has been fully priced into markets. Perhaps that’s the case when it comes to simply how much higher rates will get. But it doesn’t factor in the likelihood that Fed policy actually works to dampen lending and slow commercial activity, which is one of the main transmission mechanisms of monetary policy.

Three outcomes seem plausible. The first is that the Fed will boost rates fewer times than the consensus expects as inflation slows. The second is that the Fed will raises rates as much as expected but the moves won’t cause financial conditions to deteriorate more than they already have, which will raise questions about whether monetary tightening is even effective at constraining inflation. The third is that the Fed hikes six or seven times this year, the yield curve inverts and traders of all types gird for recession.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Given the double whammy of a Fed-induced economic slowdown paired with stagflationary headwinds, it’s hard to see how the selloff in riskier securities can remain as shallow as it’s been.

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• Take-It-or-Leave-It Gas Prices May Be Our Future: Justin Fox

• What Will Be the Inflation Hit From Ukraine?: John Authers

• Federal Reserve Needs to Delay Its Rate Hikes: Karl Smith

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Lisa Abramowicz is a co-host of “Bloomberg Surveillance” on Bloomberg TV.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion