The University of Michigan will publish its final data on monthly consumer inflation expectations on Friday, the first release since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell declared the survey a chief factor in the decision to raise interest rates last week by the most since 1994. That will provide a fresh catalyst for violent swings in financial markets, but traders should relax their focus on the survey — and so should Powell.

Inflation expectations are self-fulfilling prophecies, and Powell is understandably concerned about them. If they rise further, workers could theoretically demand raises to offset inflationary concerns; companies could raise the prices of manufactured goods to offset higher labor costs; and the entire economy could enter a self-perpetuating inflationary spiral that may be hard to break.

Unfortunately, no one has mastered the art of how to measure these expectations efficiently, reliably and dependably for policy purposes, which makes them a particularly problematic tool for making time-sensitive decisions that could make or break the US economic expansion. Another jarring reading like the one that apparently stunned Powell on June 10 could easily lead policy makers astray.

Consider the way that consumer inflation surveys actually work. In the University of Michigan’s case, it dials a series of mobile phone numbers and asks at least 500 people questions, including: “By about what percent per year do you expect prices to go (up/down) on the average, during the next 5 to 10 years?”

It’s part of the broader survey on consumer sentiment, but it’s one of the tougher ones. For most people, this is a subject they have never been quizzed about. Respondents gravitate to numbers with multiples of five, and a non-negligible group of participants give answers of 20% and higher. If you give an estimate above 5%, the survey team is instructed to subtly nudge respondents with another prompt: “Let me make sure I have that correct,” they must say. “You said that you expect prices to go (up/down) during the next 12 months by (x) percent. Is that correct?” The respondents sometimes change their answers.

The concept of inflation isn’t well understood by the general public. Studies have found that respondents tend to base their assessments of prices on a limited set of goods with which they interact regularly, including food and gasoline, according to a roundup of academic literature on the matter by researcher Michael Weber from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and several others. For men, beer prices tend to factor into the calculation.(2) Michigan’s survey was designed by academics who thought hard about many of these riddles. (For instance, it asks respondents about “prices” instead of “inflation” to avoid unnecessary confusion.) But it’s hard to overcome the inherent challenge of asking regular people with varying degrees of numerical literacy to predict something that even economists consistently fail to forecast well.

So what is the survey actually reporting? Is it actionable information for today’s policy debate?

As Morgan Stanley pointed out in a recent note, the Michigan survey on long-term inflation expectations basically tends to follow a five-year moving average of the consumer price index. That average has been climbing recently, so the amount of inflation alarm is rising in the Michigan survey as well. Even if you ignore the potential for the survey to mislead policy makers, a more benign interpretation suggests it is simply redundant as an input into decisions about the fed funds rate.

Of course, the last Michigan survey numbers — the preliminary release for May — came out just five days before the last Fed decision and showed that respondents expected prices to increase 3.3% over the next five to 10 years, the most since 2008. Central bankers can live with higher near-term inflation expectations, but rising long-term estimates theoretically suggest a public that’s losing faith. At his post-decision press conference, Powell said it was critical that inflation expectations remain anchored. As he put it:

If we even see a couple of indicators [of inflation expectations] that bring that into question, we take that very seriously. We do not take this for granted. We take it very seriously. So the preliminary Michigan reading, it’s a preliminary reading, it might be revised. Nevertheless, it was quite eye catching and we noticed that.

The Fed is walking the finest of lines as it attempts to tackle the worst inflation in 40 years and salvage the economic expansion. If it starts relying on inherently imprecise metrics, it may go overboard in one direction or the other, or — worse — end up waffling between the two and fail at both of its objectives.

On this occasion, the committee was right to send a bold message about its commitment to fighting inflation. But to the extent that it was the Michigan survey that cemented the decision, the Fed made the right decision for the wrong reasons. As it takes its inflation battle into the next phase, it must clean up deficiencies in its policy making process, and this is one of them.

(1) In “Gender roles produce divergent economic expectations,” D’Acunto et al show that men and women form inflation expectations differently.

