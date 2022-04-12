Placeholder while article actions load

The U.S. may have just witnessed the high-water mark of its worst inflation in 40 years, but markets shouldn’t expect the Federal Reserve to moderate plans for higher interest rates. Getting over the hump is the easy part. Supply-side shocks to items such as cars and trucks were never going to drive up those prices indefinitely; used-vehicle prices were down 3.8% in March from a month earlier. Likewise, gasoline prices have been retreating since mid-March, providing another counterweight to help pull down headline inflation from the 8.5% year-over-year pace. Yet inflation for many other goods and services is still accelerating, and it’s that broad-based price pressure that concerns policy makers.

Prices are rising considerably in most main categories. Consider the quickening pace of inflation for infant and toddler clothing, trips to the veterinarian and a glass of wine at a bar or restaurant. That’s not to mention the rising cost of shelter, which feeds into the consumer price index with a lag from market housing prices, so much inflation is already baked in.

Inflation will beget more inflation if it’s left to fester, and that process has already started. Wages are climbing, which will push up costs for corporations and prompt them to turn back around and boost prices even more — the feared wage-price spiral.

The stock market largely looked past the surge in energy prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. But wages constitute a much more significant cost for most companies, as Bank of America Corp.’s Ohsung Kwon and Savita Subramanian wrote in a note Monday. Workers have acquired extraordinary negotiating power through scarcity, and many are cashing in. There are nearly two job openings for every unemployed person in the U.S. When employers don’t pay up, workers are simply going elsewhere: A near-record 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in February, with many surely doing so to chase higher paychecks.

Because used cars were among the first items whose prices surged, autos have become the canary in the coal mine among inflation watchers. Supply chain challenges curbed production of new cars drastically, and when demand for travel returned, rental car companies found there weren’t enough new models to purchase, so they started paying up for used cars, driving up prices.

The cresting in automobile prices was always bound to fuel some optimism. Jonathan Smoke, the chief economist at Cox Automotive — which tracks the market through its Manheim used-vehicle index — told me this week he’s on speed-dial for inflation prognosticators across the country. According to Smoke, the peak in used-car price is “real,” and prices measured in the Manheim index are likely to end the year down 3% year-over-year in December. But he said the industry still has plenty of headwinds for supply, with new car production likely to remain below demand until 2024.

“I would tend to believe that we’re more likely to have risk to the upside” for car price expectations, Smoke said. He said much of that risk comes back to the dynamics with rental car companies striving to meet demand as travel recovers.

History teaches why it is careless to try to look past supply-chain-driven shocks, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues infamously did with their call that early signs of inflation were “transitory.” Even during the inflationary 1970s, food and energy prices didn’t rise forever, but they helped precipitate stubborn underlying inflation that stuck around for the entire decade.

The Fed certainly isn’t going to let its guard down, which means policy makers are not going to be swayed by the latest CPI report. The peak in used-car prices is a welcome data point, but it’s not going to change anybody’s mind at the central bank about the need to keep raising interest rates.

