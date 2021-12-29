Even “natural disaster” is too broad a category for useful analysis. There are an infinite number of things that might happen, but a manageably small number of ways they can cause financial crises. An institution might not have necessary cash to pay its bills. There might be physical destruction of buildings or essential records. An institution might become insolvent due to a decline in value of its assets or an increase in value of its liabilities, or it might be prevented from doing business for regulatory reasons such as lack of capital. Key employees might be killed, incapacitated or act perversely. Essential communication links might be severed. Public trust might evaporate, as in a bank run. Massive fraud or error or security breaches might be discovered. Government actions, up to and including war, could trigger crisis.