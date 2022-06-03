Placeholder while article actions load

Brits hoping to fly away for the school holidays after two years of pandemic restrictions are instead visiting various circles of hell: cancelled flights, interminable check-in queues and lost luggage. Flying was aggravating before the pandemic: Now it’s worse. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Teething troubles were inevitable when travel restarted. Airports were turned into ghost towns by the pandemic, entire terminals were mothballed and airlines provided only a skeleton service, resulting in billions of pounds of industry losses.

But the lack of preparation for the predictable travel rebound and the extent of staff shortages in vital areas like baggage handling are pretty shocking. The point of the UK’s taxpayer-supported furlough programs was so companies retained skilled workers and were ready to respond when demand recovered. It hasn’t worked in aviation.

Advertisement

Britain isn’t alone. The U.S. and parts of continental Europe are experiencing flight cancellations, labor shortages and crowded terminals. Yet overzealous cost-cutting, the labor-market impact of Brexit and a comparative lack of government financial support for aviation have exacerbated UK travelers’ misery. More than 370 flights from UK airports were cancelled in the week ended Tuesday, according to Cirium. A Tui AG co-pilot desperate to depart Manchester Airport following a more than 24-hour delay resorted this week to loading bags himself.

Heathrow Airport and the contractors there have shed about 25,000 workers since the start of the pandemic, a decline of one-third. Gatwick Airport directly employs more than 40% fewer staff than it had in 2019. Airlines have cut about 30,000 UK jobs. Is it any wonder the sector can’t cope?

To be sure, UK airlines and airports benefited from furlough money but the program ended in September – before the winter’s omicron outbreak again grounded planes. Overall government support for UK aviation was much less than in Germany, France and the United States. UK airports tend to be privately owned — Heathrow by Spain’s Ferrovial SA, Qatar Investment Authority and others — and some paid out big dividends in prior years, making ministers disinclined to help.

Advertisement

Salary cuts and Britain’s constantly changing travel rules have made working in aviation unattractive. Thanks to the tight UK labor market, there are better options than hauling luggage in the rain at dawn or shepherding impatient passengers through airport security. You can’t blame workers for picking a less uncertain career.

Hiring them back isn’t straightforward because Brexit has ended the free movement of labor from the European Union. Airlines have resorted to offering signing bonuses and referral rewards to attract staff. Failing that, EasyJet Plc has removed seats from aircraft so it can fly with fewer crew.

Even once they’ve found recruits, vetting applicants can take months due to the security checks. Workers’ references must explain any gaps in employment, a common occurrence during Covid.

Advertisement

In fairness, airlines can’t do much about staff sickness, air-traffic control problems or the burden of checking extra vaccine documentation sometimes still required when flying internationally.

And not everyone’s floundering. Budget carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc flew more passengers last month than in May 2019. It told investors recently it had retained cabin crew and pilots during the pandemic and ensured they flew regularly to remain qualified, which might explain why it’s coping better than Easyjet and British Airways, which cut more deeply.

Nevertheless, the bottlenecks in peak travel periods are adding to the long list of indignities air passengers must already endure, which begin when you purchase a ticket. Airlines are now even more determined to generate extra revenue from so-called ancillary services. Hence the endless website clicks and charges required to pay for baggage, speeding boarding, seat selection and sundry extras.

Advertisement

Forget two hours, passengers are often encouraged to turn up three hours before an international flight and must then tag their own baggage before enduring dehumanizing airport security.

IT failures are worryingly common and when flights are cancelled rebooking can be nightmare. And I doubt customers will forget how airlines slowed refunds or issued vouchers during the pandemic to preserve cash.

Regrettably, the damage done to balance sheets by the pandemic and a continuing race to the bottom to provide cheap fares are impediments to aviation becoming more resilient. So if you’ve already waited two years for a foreign holiday, consider waiting a few more months or make do with a staycation.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Boeing Faces a Chorus of Critics in High Places: Brooke Sutherland

• Jet Fuel Sees Crazy Prices After Two Unloved Years: Javier Blas

• The Airline Mask Mandate Never Stood a Chance: Stephen Carter

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Bryant is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies in Europe. Previously, he was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article