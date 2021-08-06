Incoming COP26 President Alok Sharma wants to “consign coal to history,” which would be a key step toward limiting warming to 1.5C. But that’s proving difficult. An all-night meeting of Group of 20 ministers in Naples, Italy, in July failed to produce an agreement on phasing out coal power, the most polluting source of energy. India -- which depends heavily on coal and is the world’s third-largest emitter -- was a key holdout at the Naples meeting. Some key decisions need to be made as well on remaining details of the Paris deal related to financing, transparency, loss and damage, and help for poorer nations to build technical expertise to tackle climate change. At COP25, held in Madrid in 2019, countries tried but failed to create a global carbon-market mechanism that could allow them to generate credits from projects that reduce pollution. The idea is to allow the trade of credits, which in theory pushes funding toward places where the biggest gains can be made most cheaply. Countries will be looking to find a compromise this time to get a deal done.