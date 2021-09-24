It’s time for signatory countries to update their initial pledges to help achieve the Paris goals. These promises are called NDCs -- Nationally Determined Contributions -- and most date back to 2016, when the Paris Agreement took effect. It was clear that initial commitments wouldn’t be enough, so countries agreed to come back in 2020 with “enhanced” NDCs. But many countries haven’t yet submitted their new plans, including China and India, some of the world’s biggest emitters. They have promised to do so before the meeting. Part of the problem is that rich countries haven’t delivered on their decade-old pledge to mobilize $100 billion a year to help poor countries deal with the hazards of climate change, such as storms, floods and rising sea levels. Countries such as Bangladesh and Indonesia say they can’t raise their emissions ambition without more cash from developed countries.