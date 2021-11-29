The Federal Reserve had its own kerfuffle recently over whether Jerome Powell was to be allowed a second term. It was much more about keeping stimulus than personalities — seeing as it was nigh-on impossible to draw any distinction between him and the new vice-chair Lael Brainard. The debate is over when to accelerate the pace of tapering. If omicron does take hold meaningfully in the U.S., then this may well get put on the backburner.