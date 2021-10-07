The central bank can point to 5.3% inflation, within its target range, to postpone the inevitable tightening in its monetary-policy meeting today. Granted, soaring global oil prices will bring discomfort to a country that imports most of its energy. An acute coal shortage at power plants may push inflation higher as steelmakers pay more for the commodity. It may also add to the record September trade deficit of nearly $23 billion. The reassuring news is that India isn’t living hand to mouth, having nearly $650 billion in foreign-exchange reserves, and an overall balance-of-payments that HSBC Holdings Plc expects to remain in surplus for years. Knowing they’re unlikely to lose money from a sudden rupee depreciation, foreigners may keep coming for India’s stocks and bonds.