Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Investors in the French retail group Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, and parent Rallye SA, may be forgiven for thinking they’ve been here before. Over the past five years, Casino has embarked on a €4.5 billion ($4.4 billion) disposal program and completed several refinancings. Meanwhile, Rallye — the investment vehicle of Casino chairman Jean-Charles Naouri and controlling shareholder in Casino — agreed to a restructuring plan with the French courts in early 2020. This gave it 10 years to pay back its then €2.9 billion of borrowings.

Yet shares in Casino fell to a fresh low last week after Standard & Poor’s cut its credit rating.

The difference this time around is that there are few easy options left for the company to pay off the about €5 billion of net debt in its French business. It’s already engaged in an extensive disposal program, agreed to sale and leaseback deals for French supermarket properties and refinanced its debt several times.

Advertisement

To ensure it can meet about €3 billion of bonds maturing over the next three years, it must consider selling more assets — with its holdings in Latin America the most likely candidate. Alternatively, it could seek an investor for its French supermarkets, its famous Parisienne chain Monoprix and its convenience store Franprix, or it could strike a deal with rival Carrefour SA.

While Casino’s financing structure is convoluted, it owns quality assets that are in tune with how consumers want to shop, which is in smaller stores and online. Although its retail businesses were hit hard by the pandemic and Paris remained sluggish long after economies reopened, the city is buzzing again and third-quarter results next week should reflect an influx of tourist spending.

But the intervening period took its toll on free cash flow. That’s problematic because Casino had net debt in its French retail business of about €5.1 billion at June 30, and just under €7.5 billion across all of its operations. This dwarfs the company’s market value, which is now less than €900 million. Debt remains stubbornly high despite €4 billion of disposals over the past five years.

Advertisement

There is also an impact on Rallye: It relies on dividend income from Casino to service its own debt, and Casino cannot pay a dividend until it has effectively halved the total debt in its French business.

Casino should be able to repay the about €200 million of bonds falling due in January. It recently raised €600 million from the sale of its GreenYellow renewable energy business, and it hopes to bring in another €500 million from disposals by the end of 2023. These proceeds should help meet the about €1.2 billion of bonds maturing in 2024. (It has also been buying back the debt.)

But it has about €1.8 billion more maturing in 2025. Unless cash flow improves drastically, that likely means more disposals. Casino is rejigging its holdings in Latin America so that it will have stakes in three listed entities, estimated to be worth over €2 billion.

Advertisement

A more controversial choice would be to sell a stake in Monoprix and Franprix. The French food retail assets are now held in a single holding company, owned 100% by Casino, which could facilitate outside investment in the unit. But this may not be straightforward. Some of the chains’ real estate has been sold off, while some of Casino’s loans are secured against its French assets.

That leaves room for a deal — if Casino can find a partner.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s Vesa Equity Investment Sarl still has a 10% stake in the company. Then there is Carrefour. The two retailers flirted with a merger in 2018, and again a year later.

Since then, Carrefour has explored other potential tie-ups — a sale to Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and a potential takeover by domestic rival Auchan last year. Neither came to fruition. But Carrefour has a duty to its shareholders to explore any deal that may be beneficial, and Auchan is still keen to consolidate. So perhaps it’s time to reconsider Casino. For all of its financial complexity and mountain of debt, it owns two desirable French retailers.

Advertisement

If Naouri had followed contemporaries Bernard Arnault and Francois Pinault into luxury, he would likely be enjoying the resilience of top-end spenders, exemplified by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s better-than-expected results last week. Instead, Naouri is selling groceries in what may become a more difficult environment.

He got out of a tight spot three years ago when Rallye agreed to the debt restructuring. Casino also started to make a dent in its borrowings before the pandemic, so there is hope that it can find a way forward this time around. Yet even if that happens, one thing is certain: It won’t be as straightforward as selling Louis Vuitton handbags to the rich.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. Previously, she was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article