The Emiratis seem to have decided they can no longer depend on the U.S. for protection against Iran. Among other things, this calculation may have informed the UAE’s recent decision to suspend talks with the Biden administration over the purchase of F-35 jets and other weaponry. And they aren’t persuaded that their deepening friendship with Israel will make up for the loss of the American security umbrella. The Iranians will play on these anxieties to try to widen the gap between the UAE and its allies, both next door and further West.