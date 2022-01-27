The gas crisis, however, goes deeper and remain beyond the spat with Moscow and the lingering impact of the cold winter of 2020-21. Domestic gas production is falling, notably in the Netherlands and the U.K., and that means a growing share of the gas Europe consumes must come from abroad. With Asian demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) rising fast, Europe will have to compete for supplies — at a price. Russia, via its state-owned giant Gazprom, is unlikely to refill the depleted European gas inventories as it once did every summer, ahead of the high-demand winter season. Europe will have to go it alone.