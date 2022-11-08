Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In theory, the Democrats shouldn’t be that worried about gasoline prices today. In practice, the Democrats are terrified about gasoline prices today: I’m going to have a little — as they say — come to the Lord talk with the oil companies pretty soon. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That was President Joe Biden speaking in California heading into the last weekend before Tuesday’s midterm elections. His fear of a pump-price backlash explains his zig-zagging in terms of, by turns, cajoling oil companies to produce more and then threatening them with divine retribution. This is despite average gasoline prices having fallen by almost a quarter from June’s $5 a gallon peak.

In part, his fear stems from the fact that, at $3.80, pump prices are still relatively high compared to history; any price starting with a three is apt to rile up US drivers. Yet, as with all prices, three isn’t what it used to be. In September, when gasoline averaged a shade lower at about $3.70 a gallon, it accounted for 2.3% of disposable personal income. At the $5 peak in June, it was 2.9%. These are far lower shares of income than during previous spikes.

Rather than absolute levels, however, what may be giving Biden and his party sleepless nights is that sudden dip and surge on the extreme right of the chart. Slow inflation, the defining US economic characteristic for much of the century so far, tends to pass unnoticed. Rapid increases fuel anxiety.

Redraw that same chart showing instead the rolling 12-month change in gasoline’s share of disposable income and a very different picture emerges.

At its peak, the disruption unleashed by the Iranian revolution pushed gasoline’s share of the US wallet to more than 4.5%, the highest on record. The most rapid 12-month increase then was in the period leading up to March 1980, following which voters turfed out President Jimmy Carter. Democrats can argue quite reasonably that $3-plus gasoline today isn’t the burden it once was; the data support this. But that will tend to be overshadowed by the fact that the 12-month increase recorded this March was actually a bit faster than that under Carter. It also doesn’t help that energy prices in general have risen sharply as a result of recovery from the pandemic and — in another echo of those turbulent 1970s — war.

Another aspect of this dichotomy between pump prices and the rate of change concerns conservation. The last time gasoline ate up around 3% of income was in the period of 2011 through the middle of 2014, coinciding with the disruption of the Arab Spring. Back then, gasoline averaged about $3.50 a gallon. This year, however, we didn’t get to similar levels of income share until average pump prices hit $5. In other words, in terms of gasoline’s impact on US wallets, $5 is the new $3.50.

This may explain why US gasoline demand didn’t collapse outright this summer, as preliminary weekly data from the Energy Information Administration had suggested. As it turns out, gasoline consumption in June through August fell by only 3% year over year, the same as in the summer of 2011, when gasoline jumped from less than $3 to almost $4. High prices have had an impact, but nothing like what one might have predicted at $5. The US driver is more resilient than imagined. Given the whiplash they’ve experienced, though, they may well be just as unforgiving as expected.

