The power unit is no longer threatening to sink the company, but with so much of the business still linked to fossil fuels, its long-term future is less than lustrous. GE warned last month that the renewable energy unit was unlikely to post a profit by its 2022 target and would burn cash this year. Of the three businesses, the energy entity will need to carry the least amount of debt, Culp said Tuesday on a call with investors to discuss the breakup plan. The jet engine business will recover from the pandemic slump, but that same slump underscores why it was helpful to have the health-care assets around. The aviation unit is also under pressure to prove it can still generate pre-pandemic levels of cash flow and profits without selling spare jet engines to the GECAS lessor arm or other off-balance sheet subsidiaries at a high margin. “In our view, almost every business that has come out of GE and seen the light of day in a public market setting has disappointed, while some have underperformed materially as stand alone, a function we think of more meaningful and useful disclosure,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Steve Tusa wrote in an October report analyzing a potential breakup. Is this time different? Can all these businesses be successful and command a higher valuation as independent entities? We’re about to find out. Read more: Covid Is Casting Conglomerates in a New Light