The Situation

Concerns about the ethical use of Crispr reached a crescendo in 2018 when a Chinese researcher announced that he’d used the technique to produce the world’s first genetically edited babies. He Jiankui said he altered the genes of a pair of twins while they were embryos with the aim of making them resistant to HIV. Using Crispr to make changes to embryos and germline cells — sperm, eggs and zygotes — is especially contentious because the modifications are passed to progeny. In early 2019, a prominent group of scientists called for a worldwide moratorium on the use of germline editing to make genetically modified children, a practice already banned by law or guidelines in most industrialized countries as well as in China, where a court sentenced He to three years in prison for evading regulations. Meanwhile, other Crispr research is progressing apace. The technology is being used to engineer crops such as wheat, rice and tomatoes that are resistant to bacteria, fungi and viruses, which reduce farm yields by as much as 40% globally. It’s been employed to render mosquitoes that can carry malaria resistant to the parasite that causes the disease. It’s being explored to repair the defective genes that cause such disorders as cystic fibrosis and ; in experiments with mice and dogs, Crispr researchers have actually reversed the effects of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In a worrying development, two studies published in mid-2018 found that cells edited using Crispr have the potential to seed tumors, raising the risk that they’d trigger cancer, but the link is still under investigation. Meanwhile, a team at Harvard University is using Crispr in a program to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction.

The Background

Crispr technology is based on a rudimentary immune system that Japanese scientists first noticed in bacteria three decades ago and named Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats. These sequences of genetic code destroy pathogens by cutting the DNA of the invader using enzymes called CAS nucleases, Cas9 being the most widely studied. Understanding of how the system can chop through and then replace segments of DNA grew slowly until 2012, when researchers at the University of California, Berkeley published a paper on making molecular “guides” that allow Crispr to skim along DNA, targeting exactly the right spot to make a slice. Soon afterward, scientists at the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts said they’d adapted Crispr for use in human cells. A researcher with basic skills and just a few hundred dollars’ worth of equipment can employ Crispr, creating enormous space for innovation, and abuse. The gene-editing system isn’t perfect. It makes unintended cuts in DNA as often as 60% of the time in some applications, with effects unknown. Scientists are working on minimizing these slip-ups. Researchers recently unveiled an even newer method of gene revision, called prime editing, that is thought to produce fewer unwanted alterations.

A Bloomberg video explores the transformative power of Crispr

The Argument

While Crispr offers enormous potential to improve human welfare, some of the risks are also immense. By improving so-called gene drives, experimental systems that increase the chance a certain gene is inherited, Crispr might one day, for instance, ensure that mosquitos can no longer host the Zika virus. Yet theoretically, the modifications could also allow the bugs to spread a more harmful pathogen. Germline editing raises similar issues. Potentially, a genetic disease could be eliminated from a family forever. But if something goes wrong, the consequences are potentially eternal, too, affecting future generations who would not have given their consent to the intervention. Some scientists worry that germline editing would invite enhancements of babies for non-medical reasons and could even lead to the division of humans into subspecies. Other commentators have argued that people bred to be supersmart could produce positive effects for society by generating innovations that would be used by everyone. Meanwhile, defense specialists fret over the possible military applications of Crispr. In its 2019 assessment of worldwide threats, U.S. intelligence agencies warned of adversaries potentially using gene editing to “develop novel biological warfare agents, threaten food security, and enhance or degrade human performance.”

The Reference Shelf

First published June 6, 2016

