The Free Democrats will have their work cut out in the finance ministry, which goes to the party’s boss, Christian Lindner. In coalition negotiations, he insisted on what might seem to be a logical incongruity: He wants to return to balanced budgets from 2023, but without raising taxes. Speculation is rife about the creative financing schemes he might doctor up, in effect borrowing oodles next year to fill money pots that are then kept formally off the government’s balance sheet.