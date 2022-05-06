Placeholder while article actions load

The European Union is striving to tighten sanctions by halting purchases of Russian oil. Getting to consensus on this — necessary for joint EU action — hasn’t been easy. But now that Germany has withdrawn its earlier opposition, the prospects for more effective restrictions have improved. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Germany’s position is crucial — because of its influence within the EU, the size of its economy, and its disproportionately heavy dependence on Russian energy. Its change of heart on oil is welcome, but its efforts can and should go further. In particular, it needs a plan to shut down imports of Russian gas.

Until recently, Germany bought some 55% of its natural gas from Russia. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, it’s cut that to 35%. German officials now say they’re making plans in case Putin imposes a gas-export ban of his own, as he has on Poland and Bulgaria in what was seen as a warning to Berlin. Germany should accelerate these plans — and, regardless of Putin’s calculations, act on them as soon as possible. Despite what skeptics say, it’s feasible to halt German imports of Russian gas this year.

While there’s no easy fix, and such an abrupt change would impose costs, smart planning would make the burden bearable. One respected German think tank has explained what would be required.

First, Germany would need to import gas from elsewhere. This is harder than switching away from Russian oil and coal, because gas requires more infrastructure — and, sadly, Germany has spent years building gas-supply pipelines according to the Kremlin’s master plan. Even so, supplies piped from Norway can be increased. LNG terminals elsewhere on Europe’s northern coast have spare capacity, allowing gas from other suppliers to be shipped in and piped through the existing network. Building new fixed terminals wouldn’t make sense, because it takes too long and demand for natural gas needs to fall once this crisis is over. But more temporary capacity can be added by leasing floating storage and regasification units.

On conservative estimates, these steps could quickly replace roughly half of the gas still being imported from Russia. On more optimistic (but not implausible) assumptions, they could replace all of it.

Next, the remaining gap, if any, could be bridged by curbing demand. Higher energy prices have already led industry and consumers to economize — but there’s room to go further. More Germans can insulate their homes and install heat pumps, for instance, while many industrial consumers have scope to switch to alternative sources of power, including electricity and/or renewables. (Note that none of this relies on reversing the ill-advised decision to phase out nuclear power, which is difficult in the short term.)

The bottom line is that Germany, by the end of this year, can find a way to live without Russian gas. To be sure, changes like these are bound to be disruptive and, whether voluntary or imposed by Moscow, would impose an economic cost. Another study estimates that an immediate halt to all Russian energy supplies, while manageable, would cut Germany’s gross domestic output by between 0.5% and 3%. These costs could be partly offset with fiscal support. But the main thing is that a determined and coordinated effort to direct the shift could make it less damaging.

German industry has understandably taken a more pessimistic view. But given the will, the strains should be tolerable in the short term and more than rewarded in the long term. Germany’s leaders would be wise to take the initiative — piling the pressure on Russia while mitigating the damage their country might end up facing regardless.

