GE forecast free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion for 2022. Does that compare with the $5.1 billion in industrial free cash flow it generated in 2021? How about the $5.8 billion number that excluded the impact of discontinuing factoring programs (a system in which a company sells its accounts receivable to a financial partner in exchange for cash to help ease short-term funding needs)? GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said that figure most accurately reflected GE’s operating performance last year. But the 2022 outlook is actually an apples-to-apples comparison with the $2.6 billion in free cash flow that GE generated after backing out the factoring unwinding but incorporating a drag from the legacy GE Capital debt interest, derivatives and eliminations, according to a spokesperson. That number still excludes the runoff insurance business, whose $15 billion reserve shortfall shocked investors in 2018.
Analysts’ estimates are all over the place, with some having updated their forecast to the new reporting format and some still using the old one. It didn’t help that GE separately recorded a $200 million charge in the fourth quarter connected to a runoff portfolio of Polish mortgages housed under discontinued operations. Even the significantly streamlined remnants of GE Capital are apparently still capable of negative surprises. “Overall, we expect a slightly negative reaction amidst what was always going to be a ‘messy’ update given the change in reporting basis,” Barclays Plc analyst Julian Mitchell wrote in a report. GE shares were down more than 8% on Tuesday morning in New York.
In many ways, this is a temporary problem. Change is hard, particularly when the company in question is a 130-year-old giant with a long history of sprawl. Once Wall Street (and the media) are used to the new format, it will be easier to break down the company’s earnings statements. GE expects the drag from its legacy GE Capital holdings to shrink in 2022 to about $500 million, compared with $3.2 billion in 2021, and that will make the various inputs to the free-cash-flow calculation clearer. Not to mention GE announced in November that it would split itself into three companies by spinning off its health-care unit in 2023 and an amalgamation of its gas power, wind turbine and digital businesses in 2024. Those new entities will presumably be able to adopt much simpler reporting formats similar to those of industrial peers. As I’ve written, cleaning up GE’s complex relationship with its Capital arm and separating divisions that have no business being lumped together is the right decision. But the untangling process is full of unhelpful reminders of just how tangled GE is.
And there are some mysteries that GE’s unwinding doesn’t quite solve. The divergence between GE’s net income and cash-flow outlook had some investors scratching their heads. A big source of disappointment in the fourth-quarter results was the paltry 4% revenue gain in the aviation segment. Mitchell of Barclays and Deane Dray of RBC had both estimated a double-digit growth rate for this unit. Indeed, GE’s jet engine rival Raytheon Technologies Corp. separately on Tuesday reported 15% organic sales growth in its Pratt & Whitney division. The miss at GE was tied largely to output challenges in its military operations, Culp said in an interview. The company also flagged lower commercial engine shipments in the quarter as well as labor availability and supply chain challenges. The aviation unit continues to evaluate and manage the effects of the highly transmissible omicron variant, but that didn’t have a material impact on fourth-quarter results, Culp said. GE expects aviation revenue to increase more than 20% in 2022.
Meanwhile, supply chain challenges and rising costs weighed on GE’s health-care unit, whose sales and profit margins fell in the fourth quarter. This follows a similar warning earlier this month from Royal Philips NV. If shortages in resins, semiconductors, parts and workers hadn’t prevented GE from meeting customer demand, organic revenue growth for the unit in the fourth quarter would have been about 7 to 8 points higher, Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe said. GE expects supply chain challenges to linger at least through the first half of 2022. The company is also being more selective about the projects it chooses to accept in its renewable energy and power segments — to the detriment of revenue in the short term but to the benefit of profitability in the long term. Inflation pressures will be most acute in the renewable energy unit this year, GE said, echoing comments from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA.
GE has a pathway to become a regular industrial company with regular challenges. But it’s not quite there yet.
