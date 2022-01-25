In many ways, this is a temporary problem. Change is hard, particularly when the company in question is a 130-year-old giant with a long history of sprawl. Once Wall Street (and the media) are used to the new format, it will be easier to break down the company’s earnings statements. GE expects the drag from its legacy GE Capital holdings to shrink in 2022 to about $500 million, compared with $3.2 billion in 2021, and that will make the various inputs to the free-cash-flow calculation clearer. Not to mention GE announced in November that it would split itself into three companies by spinning off its health-care unit in 2023 and an amalgamation of its gas power, wind turbine and digital businesses in 2024. Those new entities will presumably be able to adopt much simpler reporting formats similar to those of industrial peers. As I’ve written, cleaning up GE’s complex relationship with its Capital arm and separating divisions that have no business being lumped together is the right decision. But the untangling process is full of unhelpful reminders of just how tangled GE is.