Even granting that such goals may prove optimistic, the benefits to this work could be profound. Harnessing fusion could one day mean an effectively limitless energy source. It would produce no long-term waste, emit no greenhouse gases and pose no risk of meltdowns. President Joe Biden’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 — implausible on current trends — looks much more realistic with such projects in the mix. It’s little wonder fusion is often called the “holy grail” of energy production.