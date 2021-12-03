Glencore is the last of the really large listed miners committed to retaining a big footprint in thermal coal (the kind burned in power stations). It’s long taken the position that simply spinning off those assets does nothing to help the climate and might actually make the problem worse. Ndlovu, then, was proof that the London-listed mining and commodity trader’s warning wasn’t just hot air to avoid spinning off a coal business that at the current high prices accounts for almost 30% of its earnings before interest taxation, depreciation and amortization.