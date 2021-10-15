Glencore-backed U.K. gas shipper CNG Group Ltd. has run into financial difficulties after several utility customers went bust owing it money. Its remaining utility clients will now have to find alternative gas providers. However, the current extreme level of wholesale prices could push some of them over the edge. If that happens, they’ll join the dozen British energy suppliers that have gone bust since the summer, heaping yet more pressure on regulators and the government to find an enduring solution to the mess.