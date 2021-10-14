But a large amount of those orders aren’t going toward satiating global hunger for gadgets, connected cars, and burgeoning server farms. Inventories at the Hsinchu-based company jumped 66% by the end of September from a year prior, the fourth straight quarter in which this figure climbed more than 65%. Days of inventory, another metric used to benchmark how much product is sitting on shelves, stayed high at 85 days.
TSMC is not unaware of the situation, and doesn’t expect it to ease up. Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei told investors that he continues to expect customers and other companies in the supply chain to build inventory through the end of the year and maintain higher levels for a longer period of time. The implication being that TSMC isn’t alone in creating stockpiles, with the rest of the industry also filling shelves with chips as fast as possible.
This is a worry. More than half of the company’s revenue comes from its two most-advanced production nodes. And as a general rule, the newer the technology, the shorter the shelf life: Clients who require the latest and greatest chips need to keep upgrading. But global bottlenecks are forcing customers to put in bigger orders than normal to avoid being caught short if logistical hiccups result in fresh supplies being unable to reach their destination. There are many sectors where products can be stockpiled without much risk, such as coal, grains, and even older electronics components. At the leading edge of the chip sector though, products can become redundant within a half-year and clients know it. If any of them start to see end-demand falter, then there’s a high likelihood they’ll sharply cut orders so they can digest the stockpiles they’ve already built.
Even as the world continues to grapple with chip shortages, it’s now time to be on the lookout for a clearing of that backlog where insatiable hunger might quickly turn to nasty indigestion.
