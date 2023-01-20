Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Can California adapt to both too much and too little water? Preparing for a future with either flooding or drought would be hard enough, but it’s worse to lurch between the two. And the latest deluge won’t even officially end the drought. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The scientific term for California’s weather problem is climate whiplash, which is getting worse in a warming world. But the state is adapting by summoning its famous powers of innovation, turning to a new form of water management known as green infrastructure: restoring nature preserves and using strategically placed ponds and trees to mitigate the damage.

The weather in the American West has always been temperamental — subject to multiple, semi-periodic cycles of wind and ocean currents, as well as long-term swings between wet periods and megadroughts that can last centuries. In the 20th century, engineers used concrete in the form of canals, dams and levees in an attempt to control the water that came in with the rains and flowed down from the mountains.

And the state channeled that water to anyone who could pay for it — with little thought to the future. “Agricultural paradises were formed out of seas of sand and humps of rock. Sprawling cities sprouted out of nowhere,” writes Marc Reisner in his 1986 book Cadillac Desert. “The cost of all this, however, was a vandalization of both our natural heritage and our economic future, and the reckoning has not even begun.”

Looks like that reckoning is finally here. And human-induced global warming is playing a part, says Penn State University climatologist Richard Alley, an expert on extreme conditions and long-term trends in climate. Warmer temperatures make California’s dry periods drier. At the same time, warm air picks up more moisture from the oceans, making wet spells wetter and storms more powerful. That’s happening around the globe: At the start of 2023, a severe flood in the Philippines was blamed for more than 50 deaths.

The California storms that started around New Year’s Day are attributed to phenomenon known as an atmospheric river flowing from the Pacific Ocean through the middle of the state. “The atmospheric rivers are carrying more moisture than they otherwise would have because the air is warmer,” said Alley.

Despite the torrents, the drought in California could drag on for years, or even decades, punctuated by violent storms. This sort of rapid weather change can challenge people more than weather that’s extreme but stable — as Alley pointed out, people are fine down at the South Pole even though the temperature gets to 100 below zero. It’s something that people can prepare for. We’re even technologically capable of setting up a habitation on the moon. The trick is knowing what you’re up against.

“Change is expensive and damaging and hard,” he said. “Change is going to cost you because you invested in the wrong thing – building the wrong thing, buying the wrong thing,” he said.

To beat its climate whiplash, California must rely on two points of state pride: innovation and love of nature. In the 20th century, these were opposing forces. That was the heyday of engineering, where concrete was used to “effectively change how rivers function,” said Joshua Viers, an environmental engineering professor at the University of California Merced, who specializes in water use. In an attempt to control water, Californians built what he calls gray infrastructure — dams and levees designed to channel water away from urban areas and irrigate the farms that grow much of the country’s fruits, nuts and vegetables.

But it was ugly and terrible for wildlife — and it clearly is not working all that well for residents who one week are asked to take shorter showers and the next lose their homes to a flood.

Nature does offer a way to store excess water for when its needed — groundwater. A NASA satellite called GRACE has shown that California’s Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys are among the most depleted parts of the world.

And that’s where green infrastructure can help, said Viers. A number of new engineering projects are aimed at shaping the landscape so that the water goes to flood plains where the ground can absorb it. An urban park might add a pond designed to collect floodwater.

Replacing some farms and developed areas with wooded nature preserves, such as Dos Rios in the Central Valley, can also help absorb floodwaters and replenish much-needed groundwater.

Such habitats also sequester carbon in the form of organic matter deposited in sediments. And at Dos Rios, he said, they’ve seen the rebound of an endangered animal — the riparian brush rabbit.

One of the barriers to giving some land back to nature is reluctance among residents. As my colleague Mark Gongloff has pointed out, it’s hard to buy land back from farmers or homeowners. The land value may not drop until conditions get even more treacherous.

Other forms of innovation may be less controversial but no less helpful, like positioning solar panels over canals, which Viers says decreases evaporation, while the water cools the panels, making them more efficient. And better hydrological models can be deployed to warn people who live in flood-prone areas and keep them out of harm’s way.

Californians have always dealt with unpredictable weather, said Viers. They never know whether atmospheric systems over the Pacific will miss them or slam them. The unpredictability is all being amplified by global warming, but people can adapt by recognizing where nature can be harnessed to help humanity. And that plays to the strengths of a state known for ingenuity and natural beauty.

