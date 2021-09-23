Our modeling shows that what we call a “decisive transition” of accelerated zero-carbon deployment would save the world $26 trillion in energy costs over the coming decades compared with continuing today’s energy system, while at the same time meeting the Paris targets. That estimate, which also accounts for costs to adapt the grid, is conservative. The savings could be even larger if competition from cheap renewables causes fossil fuel demand and prices to plummet (although this depends on policies to drive fossil fuel emissions to zero by 2050 that would prevent a bounce-back in use due to cheaper prices).