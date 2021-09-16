Any security that gets to be ESG-labelled ought to win that designation for two things: what the issuer is currently doing and what it will be doing. That is, it must have serious ambitions to move its balance sheet in an environmentally responsible direction. Just Group looks to be at least aspiring to those heights, and has a decent track record of doing so. Which is nice. Or to quote Oscar Wilde, “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are at looking at the stars.”