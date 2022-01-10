The comments signal a re-think among policymakers about the energy transition — already evident within the Biden administration, but now apparently spreading into Europe.
Many in the energy industry will be forgiven for schadenfreude: You can almost hear the collective “I told you so” from Houston. After all, if you reduce supply and don’t lower demand, prices have only one way to go: up.
Or, as Schnabel put it: “At present, renewable energy has not yet proven sufficiently scalable to meet rapidly rising demand... The combination of insufficient production capacity of renewable energies in the short run, subdued investments in fossil fuels and rising carbon prices means that we risk facing a possibly protracted transition period during which the energy bill will be rising. Gas prices are a case in point.”
To be sure, Schnabel isn’t suggesting that governments should slow down the fight against climate change. She’s warning, however, that the transition will have unintended consequences. Until now, the ECB had focused mostly on the impact of climate change on financial stability, including the effect of stranded oil and gas assets, rather than on the consequences of the energy transition itself.
The current spike in oil, coal, natural gas and electricity prices suggests Schnabel is right in widening the focus. Brent crude is again above $80 a barrel, and many traders believe that $100 is a question of when rather than if. In Europe, gas and electricity prices have risen to record levels, often trading at five-to-ten times above their 2010-2020 averages. And coal has surged to a record high too.
There’s more to come beyond energy commodities. As the world moves to electrify everything — from heating to driving — the commodities needed to power the green transition are in greater demand and, therefore, getting more expensive. Take lithium, a crucial element of electric car batteries: It has surged to a record. The same is true of copper, which is needed in every piece of electrical cable.Greenflation will have fiscal and monetary consequences, Schnabel argues. Governments will need to support the families left behind as energy prices soar. She didn’t say much about businesses, but it’s clear that if Europe lets rising gas and electricity prices go unchecked, the region would lose its energy-intensive industries — from aluminum smelters to fertilizer producers. Central banks may have to abandon their traditional attitude of looking through energy price increases because the transition is likely to mean, on balance, both higher aggregated demand — via investment in green alternatives to fossil fuels — and also higher inflation.In that regard, Schnabel is much closer to what officials think in Washington than in Brussels and at the International Energy Agency. For months, the European Commission has played down the risk around the energy transition, seeing only positives. Fatih Birol, the head of the IEA, has done largely the same.(1)
The White House, however, has fined-tuned its energy transition message over the last few months. “If we want to solve climate change we need to do so while at the same time insulating the global economy from extreme energy shocks,” said Amos Hochstein, the top American energy diplomat, in October. The Biden administration has called on OPEC+ to boost production, and even told its domestic oil and gas industry that more drilling was welcome.
Schnabel’s comments probably are an indication of the changing attitude in Europe. Record gas and electricity prices, plus eurozone inflation hitting 5%, probably helped. To find solutions, you first need to admit there’s a problem. For the first time, the ECB is signaling there’s an issue. The ball is now in the European Commission’s court.
More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:
•
Don’t Panic, Europe. That’s Not Inflation. It’s Just Gas: Marcus Ashworth
•
$3-a-Gallon Gasoline Isn’t as Painful as It Used to Be: Liam Denning
•
Why Private Equity Won’t Be the Savior of Fossil Fuels: David Fickling
(1) Birol said las year that recent increases in global natural gas prices are the result of multiple factors”and it is inaccurate and misleading to lay the responsibility at the door of the clean energy transition”.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Javier Blas is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. He previously was commodities editor at the Financial Times and is the coauthor of “The World for Sale: Money, Power, and the Traders Who Barter the Earth’s Resources.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.