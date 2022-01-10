There’s more to come beyond energy commodities. As the world moves to electrify everything — from heating to driving — the commodities needed to power the green transition are in greater demand and, therefore, getting more expensive. Take lithium, a crucial element of electric car batteries: It has surged to a record. The same is true of copper, which is needed in every piece of electrical cable.Greenflation will have fiscal and monetary consequences, Schnabel argues. Governments will need to support the families left behind as energy prices soar. She didn’t say much about businesses, but it’s clear that if Europe lets rising gas and electricity prices go unchecked, the region would lose its energy-intensive industries — from aluminum smelters to fertilizer producers. Central banks may have to abandon their traditional attitude of looking through energy price increases because the transition is likely to mean, on balance, both higher aggregated demand — via investment in green alternatives to fossil fuels — and also higher inflation.In that regard, Schnabel is much closer to what officials think in Washington than in Brussels and at the International Energy Agency. For months, the European Commission has played down the risk around the energy transition, seeing only positives. Fatih Birol, the head of the IEA, has done largely the same.(1)