If Britain wants a chance of hitting its climate target of net-zero emissions by 2050, it needs to transform how it heats its old, poorly insulated housing stock during the long, cold winters. This can only be achieved by lancing big emitters such as gas boilers and internal combustion engines. But as I look out the train window on a dank autumn day, I don’t see vast open land to build on, like one may see in the U.S. or even France; I see crowded, suburban Victorian Britain, with mostly brick terraced houses that leak heat like sieves. This, combined with our highly volatile maritime climate, is a tough environment for heat pumps.