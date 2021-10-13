Targeting engagement on the most-polluting companies can drive focused results. In trying to calculate the carbon footprint of its $470 billion portfolio, Calpers discovered that just 100 companies are responsible for 85% of the emissions of the 10,000 firms it examined. “If we can through our ownership engage these companies and call on them to set targets for the transition and start putting together strategies, plans for their own transition to net zero, then we’ll get the results that we’re looking for,” Simpson said.