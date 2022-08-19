Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With a few weeks to go, the summer of 2022 has already breached some alarming milestones. As India sweltered before the monsoon, temperatures in parts of New Delhi exceeded 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit). In the US, millions suffered an almost unprecedented combination of heat and high humidity throughout July, while in wildfire-hit Europe, even Britain issued its first “red” warning, with London topping 40 degrees. Globally, June and July of this year ranked among the warmest months ever recorded.

Unfortunately, such trends are likely to worsen, thanks partly to global warming. In India and Pakistan, one study suggested, extreme heat is 30 times more likely due to a changing climate. Summer days in Britain could exceed 40 degrees once every 3 1/2 years by 2100 — instead of once every 100 to 300 years — if greenhouse gas emissions aren’t reduced.

In part because of poor policy, the world’s sprawling urban centers — where black tarmac and concrete absorb heat, and air pollution stifles — will likely bear the brunt of this crisis. European cities already experience twice as many heat-wave days as their rural surroundings. Even in temperate parts of the world, urban areas are experiencing weather that threatens livelihoods; when it doesn’t kill, “urban heat stress” makes it dramatically harder to work.

Absent radical steps to change our lives and cities, the threats to health and economic productivity will only grow. So how can the world prepare for the hotter summers ahead?

The most important step is to keep up the broader fight against global warming, including by slashing emissions, boosting investment in green energy and related technologies, imposing higher adequate prices on carbon, and funding research on potential breakthrough technologies, such as carbon capture and nuclear fusion.

Beyond that, doing a better job of measuring the problem is critical. That means taking account not only of temperature but also of aggravating factors like humidity, which can reduce human tolerance of sweltering weather by making it harder to sweat and cool down. It also means understanding local conditions in greater detail, such as the extent to which the heat eases at night, how weather patterns vary over time, and how higher temperatures are affecting specific urban environments. Seville, Spain, working with the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, is already using these methods to rank heat waves, tying specific measures to each, and is naming them, like hurricanes, to underline the dangers.

Measures to aid the poor should also be a priority. The least affluent, who are more likely to work outside and less likely to have air-conditioned homes, tend to suffer the most from extreme heat. Solutions can be simple: In Freetown, Sierra Leone, the city’s pioneering chief heat officer has introduced shades to shelter women in open-air markets, and is planning to add urban gardens and cooling centers. Medellin, Colombia, has used green corridors to successfully reduce the “heat island” effect, in which the built environment absorbs the sun’s energy and intensifies local warmth.

That kind of thinking will be essential as urban areas worldwide attempt to adapt. Cities will need to plant more trees and make better use of waterways; build more resilient infrastructure to avoid buckling rails and melting runways; mandate greener buildings and better insulation; and require more efficient air-conditioning units and fans. They should adopt smart-grid technologies to help reduce energy losses, integrate clean power and manage peak demand. Most of all, they should be experimenting with new ideas to make urban life more bearable for the hot summers to come.

Many of these steps are underway. Here’s hopeful that this summer’s blistering heat will only underscore the urgency to act.

