The 27-nation EU has reached a preliminary deal to deepen its 2030 greenhouse-gas reduction target to at least 55% from 1990 levels and runs the world’s biggest carbon market. It also aims to become climate-neutral by mid-century under an unprecedented strategy called the Green Deal. Measures to tighten its existing climate goals that are set to drive up the price of carbon emissions within the EU are a central pillar of that strategy. The problem is what’s called carbon leakage – production shifting to places with laxer climate policies to avoid those costs. The cost of pollution in Europe has doubled over the past two years to record levels, and now the EU is planning to introduce the world’s first carbon-related levy on imported steel, cement and aluminum from countries with lower environmental standards than its own. According to a draft regulation, the charge would be based on carbon costs that EU producers already face, and will also affect fertilizers and electricity.