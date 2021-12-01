1. How will the carbon levy work?
The levy will initially target steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizers and electricity, all carbon-intensive goods. Under the plan proposed by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, the CBAM will start with a data-collection stage from 2023 to 2025, when importers monitor and report the number of metric tons of carbon dioxide released from making the goods they bring in from abroad. From 2026, importers will need to buy a new type of pollution certificate to reflect that discharge in line with prices on the bloc’s Emissions Trading System, its cap-and-trade market for permits. The fee could be at least partially waived if a carbon levy has already been paid in the country where the goods were produced. That’s important, because it prevents the plan from being considered an illegal tariff under regulations drawn up by the World Trade Organization.
2. How strict are EU pollution caps?
The 27-nation bloc, which sees itself as a pioneer on climate action, is tightening rules to meet a binding goal to be climate neutral by 2050 (meaning any greenhouse gas emissions are offset by removals). In July, it rolled out the biggest overhaul to date in its 16-year-old emissions market: Permits will be harder to come by and the program will be extended to include shipping. The moves helped send the price of permits on the ETS soaring, more than doubling in 2021 to reach a record of about 75 euros ($85) per ton in late November.
3. How serious is carbon leakage?
Only about a fifth of global emissions are currently subject to carbon pricing, according to the World Bank, and environmentalists say most of those levies aren’t high enough to change the behavior of polluters. In the EU, the risk of carbon leakage became a hot topic after emissions prices soared. The issue will become more challenging as free permits that manufacturers now get from governments are phased out.
4. What do critics say?
Trading partners resent Europe’s efforts to force them to match the bloc’s climate ambitions. The EU’s pioneering plans on reducing carbon emissions can be used “almost as a trade weapon,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said during the COP26 climate conference in November. China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, has attacked the CBAM as a trade barrier, though it’s also planning to broaden its own emissions trading market. Russia, the second-biggest exporter of steel to the EU, said the mechanism could drive up the price of key commodities such as rolled steel and aluminum. The threat of the CBAM has already pushed Turkey, the largest source of EU steel imports, to finally ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.
5. Is the EU alone in this?
The U.S. has kicked around its own version of a border levy, potentially as part of a national carbon tax, which American businesses increasingly favor over new restrictions on emissions. So has Canada. Environmentalists and economists, including Nobel Prize winner William Nordhaus, have long advocated the approach because it allows countries to band together into a sort of “carbon club” to eliminate the problem of “free-riding” on the efforts of other nations. The EU’s plan is seen as a test of whether such a levy can be used to advance carbon pricing around the world. A local program is operating in California.
6. Could it be derailed?
EU leaders have rallied behind the plan, though there is more political work to do to win backing from the European Parliament and national governments. There are also technical challenges ahead, including measuring the amount of carbon embedded in a product and determining how to credit carbon fees paid in countries outside the bloc. The CBAM will end — or at least phase out — the free carbon allowances currently given to European industries seen as most likely to leave the bloc, potentially setting up a battle with its own steel and cement producers.
