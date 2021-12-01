The levy will initially target steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizers and electricity, all carbon-intensive goods. Under the plan proposed by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, the CBAM will start with a data-collection stage from 2023 to 2025, when importers monitor and report the number of metric tons of carbon dioxide released from making the goods they bring in from abroad. From 2026, importers will need to buy a new type of pollution certificate to reflect that discharge in line with prices on the bloc’s Emissions Trading System, its cap-and-trade market for permits. The fee could be at least partially waived if a carbon levy has already been paid in the country where the goods were produced. That’s important, because it prevents the plan from being considered an illegal tariff under regulations drawn up by the World Trade Organization.