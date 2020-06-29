1. How ambitious are a company’s goals?

If a company’s goal is just a minor improvement over their previous goal, it might be greenwashing. But as companies grow more competitive about their environmental credentials, more are looking to be “net zero,” or carbon neutral, by 2050, a target scientists say is broadly necessary to avoid locking in catastrophe. Hundreds of companies have set science-based targets aimed at keeping their operations in line with the Paris Agreement’s commitment to keep global warming limited to at most 2 degrees Celsius. And an increasing number are investing in carbon removal projects as well -- such as Microsoft Corp.’s pledge to erase its historical emissions and Salesforce.com Inc.’s plans to plant a trillion trees.

AD

AD

2. How specific is the timeframe?

Sustainability announcements should include short- and long-term time frames, and if they are pilot programs, they should think through specific steps about how they might be scaled up.

3. Are companies looking at the full “scope” of their emissions?

Sometimes companies only tell part of the story. Under international standards, Scope 1 emissions just reflect the emissions caused by a company’s own operations. Scope 2 represents the emissions that come from purchased energy, like electricity. The biggest number often comes in Scope 3 emissions -- those produced by a customer’s customers and suppliers. For an oil company, for instance, Scope 3 could include 90% of its total emissions.

AD

4. How much do promises rely on “offsets”?

Buying credits from forestry or other projects that absorb carbon to offset emissions can sound like a great idea, but opens up lots of complexity: What happens if trees planted to generate CO₂ credits die or are cut down? Do companies have to give up their credits? Carbon offsets by themselves are almost never a substitute for absolute emission cuts. That is why many regulatory programs cap companies’ use of offsets at a single-digit percentage of their total cuts.

AD

5. Are companies investing in climate-safe technology?

Companies have taken on agreements to buy 5.2 gigawatts of electricity from renewable sources in 2020 through May, modestly less than last year. Amazon has driven this corporate activity, purchasing 1.2GW this year, double what second-place General Motors Co. has taken on, according to BloombergNEF. Rising too are the investments made by the richest companies in new technology. The $1 billion fund Microsoft announced in January and a $2 billion fund unveiled in June by Amazon are two of the largest to date.

AD

6. What kind of policies do they lobby for?

Companies that announce a big sustainability pledge, but are still members of industry groups or are lobbying for the opposite position, shouldn’t be taken so seriously. Climate Action 100+, a group representing investors who oversee $35 trillion in assets, has been pushing companies to align their lobbying with their climate goals, but said in 2019 that only 8% of the overall 161 companies it targets do enough on that score. Making a sustainability plan a C-level responsibility might be a sign that a company takes the matter seriously.

AD

7. Is there any way to check on claims?

Yes and no. Third-party rating companies such as ISS-Oekom, Sustainalytics and Vigeo Eiris can provide some assurance that green bonds are doing what they say they are. All of this greenwashing detective work could be easier, if investors and the public had a standardized approach and robust set of data to compare. Private ratings systems can be unreliable and corporate reporting is spotty and hard to compare. The European Union is working on a set of guidelines that would introduce a clear methodology and disclosure requirements for ESG analysis or rating providers, and comparable criteria for so-called green bonds. Even with that kind of infrastructure, it may still prove to be difficult to evaluate goals with hard-to-measure outcomes.

AD

8. What kind of confusion does that lead to?

AD

Citigroup Inc. credit analysts highlighted in a May report how companies in industries criticized by environmental or health campaigners, such as oil or tobacco, are able to get high ESG marks because the scoring systems favor companies with clear policies. They might have high scores in fair labor practices, board composition, or shareholder rights that increase their overall ESG ratings.

9. How about Climate Pledge Arena?

Amazon’s announcement promised that the arena will be the world’s first to be certified as zero-carbon, will use clean electricity for all operations and will invest in forestry projects to offset any emissions related to events. It’s a novel gesture backed up with bold ambition. Now it just needs to execute — and hope the rest of the world does, too.

AD

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

AD