Yes and no. Third-party rating companies such as ISS-Oekom, Sustainalytics and Vigeo Eiris can provide some assurance that green bonds are doing what they say they are. All of this greenwashing detective work would be easier if investors and the public had a standardized approach and robust set of data to compare. Private ratings systems can be unreliable and corporate reporting is spotty and hard to compare. The European Union has proposed a European Green Bond Standard, which could be applied to other type of ethical debt such as sustainability-linked issues or social financing, laying out a clear methodology and disclosure requirements for environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis or rating providers. The guideline, though voluntary, could encourage consistency in disclosures of ESG metrics. Financial bodies also regularly update ESG debt principles to keep up with market changes to avoid risk of greenwashing. Global loan associations, for example, amended their sustainability-linked loan principles in May 2021 to make it compulsory for ESG targets to be verified by an independent arbiter.The U.K. has introduced a “Green Taxonomy” to define the requirements for financial investments to be deemed environmentally sustainable.