1. What is being banned?

Crude oil, petroleum, petroleum fuels, oils, liquefied natural gas, and coal from Russia. The ban doesn’t include Russian uranium, which made up about 16% of U.S. uranium imports in 2020. The order allows for a 45-day wind down period for deliveries of existing purchases that are already under contract, a senior administration official told reporters Tuesday. Americans will also be prohibited from participating in foreign investments that flow into Russia’s energy sector.

2. How big an impact will that have?

Purely by the numbers, not much. U.S. refiners were already voluntarily curbing imports of Russia’s high-sulfur crude, which represented about 3% of U.S. crude imports last year. So far this year, the imports have been on the the slowest annual pace since 2017, according to the intelligence firm Kpler. On natural gas, the Biden ban is little more than symbolic since the U.S. has grown into a leading exporter of LNG and therefore hasn’t accepted gas from Russia since 2019. As for coal, the U.S. bought some 307,000 metric tons of anthracite coal from Russia in 2021.

3. Will this ban hurt Russia?

The ban is a blow to Russia’s status as one of the top global producers of oil and gas -- but it might not make much of a dent economically unless other countries follow suit. “Biden’s decision to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil is noteworthy, but movement toward a European ban on imports of Russian oil and gas would be the real show-stopper, given Europe’s relatively high dependence on energy supplies from Russia,” said Jason McMann, head of geopolitical risk analysis at Morning Consult. Russia was the source of 27% of Europe’s crude oil imports in 2019, according to the European Commission. Gazprom PJSC supplies about a third of all gas consumed in Europe.

4. Why is Biden doing this?

His hand might have been forced. Legislation in Congress to ban Russian crude was rapidly gaining traction among both Republicans and Democrats. However, by acting independently, Biden can more easily dial back the restrictions later. Pressure to act increased after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked lawmakers to ban the import of Russian oil during a call on March 5.

5. How do Americans feel about this?

Seven in 10 Americans said they would support a ban on Russian oil even if it meant higher gasoline prices, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on March 7.

