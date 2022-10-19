Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Biden administration is basking in credit for helping Israel and Lebanon settle a maritime border dispute that will allow the two countries, historically hostile to each other, to exploit natural gas reserves in the Mediterranean Sea. Both sides signed off on the final draft of the US-brokered deal last week, after President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

It would be churlish to gainsay Biden’s role in pulling off that rarest of things: an American foreign-policy win in the Middle East. However, there’s also the curious incident of the dog in the nighttime.

But, I hear you say, the dog did nothing in the nighttime.

Yes — that was the curious incident.

In this shameless rip-off from “The Adventure of Silver Blaze,” one of Arthur Conan Doyle’s best Sherlock Holmes mysteries, the unexpectedly docile pooch is played by the usually pugnacious Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah and Iran’s favorite poodle. As eager as Biden was to be the honest broker, the deal is the result of Nasrallah’s willingness to restrain himself from growling and snapping at anything to do with Israel and the US. How long he will curb his instincts is anybody’s guess.

Advertisement

It is important to remember that Aoun serves at Nasrallah’s pleasure: In Lebanon’s dysfunctional political system, Hezbollah has the combination of parliamentary representation and military strength to make and break governments. So the president was only able to sign the deal because Nasrallah withheld his veto.

That’s an unusual choice, given the profound hatred Hezbollah and its masters in Tehran feel for Israel and the US. It would have been entirely in character for Nasrallah to nix the deal, even if that meant denying Lebanon an opportunity to access the gas basin. He has previously shown little interest in his country’s economic wellbeing.

Hezbollah is financed by a combination of Iranian largesse, extortion rackets and smuggling. This allows it to function as a state within the state, bankrolling its mostly Shiite followers while remaining insulated from the plight that is driving other Lebanese to hold up banks to get at their own savings.

Advertisement

But as impervious as he is to the desperation of his countrymen, Nasrallah is acutely sensitive to any shift of the political winds. Over the past two years, more and more Lebanese have come to blame Hezbollah for the political sclerosis that afflicts their country, sustaining endemic corruption and barring the way for economic reform. A spasmodic protest movement among young urban Lebanese has directed much of its ire at Nasrallah.

For many, Hezbollah’s role as a political spoiler and economic hindrance now supersedes its image, carefully nurtured by Nasrallah, as a dogged defender of Lebanese interests from the villainous Israelis and perfidious Americans.

Blocking the maritime border negotiations would have confirmed Hezbollah’s reputation as a spoiler, something Nasrallah can ill-afford. He will have gritted his teeth at a deal that, in effect, obliges Hezbollah to forswear attacking Israeli gas infrastructure, but better that than incurring even more of the wrath of his countrymen.

Advertisement

Nasrallah also needed to throw Aoun a bone. The president has been playing a poodle to a poodle, and has little to show for it — whether to his own Maronite Christian constituency or the broader public. The deal with Israel gives him something resembling a success, even if it will be years before any gas is extracted from Lebanon’s Kana field.

But if Nasrallah’s restraint is the product of his immediate political circumstances, it will be easy enough for him to change his mind if the wind turns in his favor — or if he receives a fresh missive from Tehran. Nobody should be fooled by his post-facto claim that the Israeli-Lebanese agreement was the result of Hezbollah’s “resistance.” That is not the same thing as taking ownership of the agreement and guaranteeing its terms, regardless of political expedience and ideological imperatives.

Biden can have the credit for now. But it doesn’t take a Sherlock Holmes to deduce that Nasrallah will not remain muzzled for long.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Israel Makes Right Choice on Natural Gas Fields: Zev Chafets

• Rushdie Attack Shows Hard Truth of Iran Soft Power: Bobby Ghosh

• Ignore Israel Politics. Its Economy Is Thriving: Matthew Winkler

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article