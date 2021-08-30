It’s a not-unimportant question for people outside these circles too. Your opinion on whether, say, car prices will keep rising over the next few years will shape your near-term buying and selling decisions. Still, my impression is that potential future inflation is much less important to most of us in our daily lives than the fact of higher prices now. Things cost more, which is tough for many people. And while this is getting some attention in the media, it’s far less than what’s being devoted to the question of whether inflation will be high in the future.