Much of the controversy comes down to the integrity of the accounting, making sure that each carbon credit is rigorously validated, isn’t double counted and that its contribution to global emissions reduction can be verified. The most climate-conscious countries and campaigners are trying to ensure that each step to reduce emissions only counts once. Some campaigners warn that unless the rules are stringent, the same cut could count toward more than one national or corporate target, with little oversight to prevent abuse. Push-back is also coming from countries including Brazil, India and China, who have said they want to use old, unused credits from the 1997 Kyoto Protocol’s defunct Clean Development Mechanism.