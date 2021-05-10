Colonial is just the latest example. According to data compiled by Temple University, there were 396 ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure in 2020, up from 205 in 2019 and 70 in 2018. Hackers are increasingly attempting to infiltrate essential services such as electric grids and hospitals. The escalating threats prompted the White House to respond in April with a plan to increase security at utilities and their suppliers. Pipelines are a specific concern because of the central role they play in the U.S. economy.