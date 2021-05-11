The Federal Bureau of Investigation attributed the breach to ransomware created by a group called DarkSide. While the inquiry remains in its early stages, some evidence emerged linking DarkSide to Russia or elsewhere in Eastern Europe. President Joe Biden said Russia has “some responsibility” to address the attack but stopped short of blaming the Kremlin, saying “there’s evidence” the hackers or the software they used are “in Russia.” DarkSide first surfaced in August 2020, according to a blog postfrom the cybersecurity firm Cybereason, and uses the double extortion method in which it not only encrypts a victim’s data but exfiltrates it and threatens to make it public unless the ransom is paid.