The Sept. 14 attack on two of Saudi Arabia’s biggest crude oil production plants sent shock waves through energy markets and triggered the biggest one-day jump in Brent crude prices on record. The disruption underscored how the oil industry, perpetually on edge for political uncertainty and hints of weakness in the global economy, can be badly shaken by a single localized event.

1. How big a blow to oil production was this?

In volume terms, the estimated 5.7 million barrels a day of lost Saudi production is the single biggest sudden disruption on record. It surpasses the drop in Kuwaiti and Iraqi supply during the Gulf War in August 1990 and the hit to Iranian output in 1979 from the Islamic Revolution, according to the International Energy Agency. As a share of global production, the loss isn’t as great as that sustained during the Iranian Revolution or the Suez Crisis, but it’s comparable to those resulting from the oil embargo of 1973-1974 by Arab members of OPEC and the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

2. Why were markets so shaken?

This was the blow to oil production that everybody feared. Tensions had been rising in the Middle East, driven by attacks on several oil tankers in the vital waterway of the Strait of Hormuz and on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline earlier in the year. With Iranian oil sales curtailed by U.S. sanctions, and with Venezuela’s industry in disarray from sanctions and a collapsed economy, the world’s supply buffer was increasingly inadequate. Saudi Arabia, with its huge production capacity, has for decades been the oil market’s great stabilizer. Brent futures soared as much as 19.5% on the first trading day after the attack, the biggest jump since the first Gulf War in 1991.

3. What did the attack do to Saudi capacity?

The Abqaiq processing facility hit in the attack is the heart of the Saudi oil industry. It takes the output from almost all of Saudi Arabia’s onshore fields, including Ghawar, Shaybah and Khurais, removing sulfur and stabilizing the crude for onward delivery to the kingdom’s refineries and export terminals. It’s also the starting point for the East-West Pipeline that delivers Saudi crude to Red Sea export terminals, bypassing the contentious Strait of Hormuz. The impact of the loss is compounded by the relatively low level of spare production capacity elsewhere available to replace the missing barrels. Saudi Arabia holds most of the world’s excess capacity -- and most of that buffer needs processing at Abqaiq.

4. How quickly might things return to normal?

Oil price moves reflect concerns that, even if replacement supplies are forthcoming -- either from other producers, or from emergency stockpiles -- there will inevitably be delays and mismatches between the location of supplies and where they’re needed. The attack on Abqaiq made it impossible for Saudi Arabia to tap its own spare capacity, which lies largely in its onshore oil fields. That makes the present situation different from past disruptions. In the case of Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, for instance, the lost output from those two countries was quickly replaced with increases from Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. Most oil producers are now pumping as much as they can from their fields, and only a handful of members in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries hold any significant spare production capacity.

5. Can anything else be done to boost supplies?

Saudi Arabia can probably add about 250,000 barrels a day from its offshore fields, which do not depend on Abqaiq, according to Robin Mills, CEO of Dubai-based consultant Qamar Energy. There is also capacity in neighboring Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, although it’s also measured in the hundreds of thousands of barrels, not millions. The Neutral Zone, shared by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, could pump as much as half a million barrels a day, but production there has been idle since 2015 as the result of a dispute between the two countries and would take as much as six months to restart, according to Mills.

6. What about emergency stockpiles?

Strategic reserves in oil consuming countries may have to be tapped. While those are adequate to cover any immediate shortfall from the attacks on Saudi Arabia, they would struggle to offset all of the loss of Saudi production for more than about three months. U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized the release of oil from the nation’s emergency oil reserves, while Japan and South Korea have also signaled their readiness to tap emergency reserves. The International Energy Agency issued a statement after the attack saying that it was monitoring the situation “closely” and pointing out that “for now, markets are well supplied with ample commercial stocks.”

7. How could this affect the global economy?

Rising crude oil prices inevitably feed through into the prices consumers pay at the pump for gasoline and diesel and to the cost of home heating oil and feedstocks for making plastics and the other products that depend on oil-based chemicals. But the oil shock alone won’t lead to a global recession, according to RBC Capital Markets’ Global Macro Strategist Peter Schaffrik.

