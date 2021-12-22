Manchin has certainly tried his colleagues’ patience, finding new things to object to at every stage and saying a lot less about what he’s for. Yet on one thing he’s been both consistent and correct: Ambitious spending bills need to be responsibly financed. According to official estimates, the 10-year cost of Build Back Better has been trimmed over the past few months from more than $3 trillion to about $2 trillion, with the outlay almost entirely covered by higher revenue. But the plan’s designers keep disguising its true fiscal implications. To lower the apparent cost, they terminate many of the new spending commitments inside the planning window, while, despite their denials, plainly intending the outlays to continue. If the programs stayed in place, the 10-year cost would be roughly $5 trillion.