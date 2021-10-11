Overall personal income in California was $342 billion higher in the second quarter of this year than in the fourth quarter of 2019. That represented nearly 18% of the nationwide increase, flowing into a state with 12% of the country’s population. A lot of that money surely went to one part of the state in particular — the tech-centric San Jose-San Francisco area, which already had the highest per-capita personal income of any combined statistical area in the U.S. in 2019 (the 2020 sub-state numbers aren’t out yet, and there is no quarterly data). But that’s been enough to boost the state as a whole up the per-capita income ranks, from 13th a decade ago to sixth in the second quarter of this year, behind the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.